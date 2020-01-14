TDOC to host job fair in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction is holding a job fair to hire more employees.
The job fair will be held at the Davidson County Probation and Parole Office at 220 Blanton Avenue in Nashville on January 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
TDOC says employers will be present to help people with a criminal record bridge the gap and find gainful employment.
The department will also have post-secondary education representatives on hand to help formerly incarcerated people create paths to higher education.