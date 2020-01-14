TDOC to host job fair in Nashville

This combination of photos made available by the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 shows inmates David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27. They were discovered missing about 1:45 a.m. Saturday from the state penitentiary at Parchman, Miss. May was convicted of aggravated assault in Harrison County. Williams was convicted of aggravated assault and burglary in Marshall County. (MDOC via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Correction is holding a job fair to hire more employees.

The job fair will be held at the Davidson County Probation and Parole Office at 220 Blanton Avenue in Nashville on January 15 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

TDOC says employers will be present to help people with a criminal record bridge the gap and find gainful employment.

The department will also have post-secondary education representatives on hand to help formerly incarcerated people create paths to higher education.