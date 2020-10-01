TDOC: Riverbend death row inmate dies of natural causes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Death row inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution died Wednesday night.

A release from the Tennessee Department of Correction states Marlon Kiser passed away of apparent natural causes. The exact cause of his death is pending official determination by the medical examiner.

The 50-year-old was pronounced deceased at Riverbend at 11:57pm Wednesday, September 30.

TDOC reports that there have been no COVID-19 cases in Kiser’s assigned housing unit.

Kiser was sentenced to death in 2003 for First Degree Murder in Hamilton County.