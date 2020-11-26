TDOC officer helps save man’s life

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Tennessee Department of Correction Probation/Parole Officer helped save a life using the life-saving skills he learned at the Tennessee Correction Academy.

The Department of Correction says on Friday, November 20, Officer Brendan Benis and his wife were driving home from dinner in Old Hickory when they saw a truck that looked out of place.

As they pulled in closer, Officer Benis saw the truck was in the middle of two lanes and lingered at the stop sign with no other cars around. As Officer Benis got closer, he found an unconscious man inside the truck.

Officer Benis, along with several bystanders, broke the truck’s window and performed CPR on the man until paramedics arrived.

Thanks to Officer Benis’ efforts, the man is expected to make a full recovery.

“It doesn’t matter if you are the person giving compressions or the person calling 911. We all saved his life and every person on the scene that day played an important role,” Officer Benis said. “I’m grateful for the training I received at the Academy and for the nurse who taught me that I could help save a life.”