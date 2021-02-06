TDOC Commissioner sworn-in as ACA President

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) has been sworn-in as President of the American Correctional Association (ACA).

According to TDOC, Commissioner Tony Parker became the first TDOC Commissioner to lead the ACA in its 151-year history.

Parker will serve as AVA President for the next two years and plans to focus on multiple key initiatives designed to upgrade safety, innovative ways to help elevate the public’s perception and understanding of corrections, higher educational opportunities for correctional staff, expansion of correctional behavioral health training and use of technology to increase initiatives and training.

“I am humbled and honored to be given an opportunity to represent correctional professionals at home and abroad who dedicate themselves to enhancing public safety,” said Parker. “The heroes of corrections are those who work in our facilities, our jails, probation/parole offices, detention facilities, and juvenile centers. They work in a complex, unforgiving environment where job pressure and stress is the norm. They perform the often-thankless work of public safety because that’s what true heroes do. I would like to thank the men and women who serve in corrections across this country. I would also like to thank Former Governor Haslam for first appointing me as Commissioner and Governor Bill Lee for reappointing me as Commissioner and for his support of our work in corrections and criminal justice reform.”

The American Correctional Association has thousands of members both in Tennessee and throughout the world. AVA provides a professional organization for all individuals and groups, both public and private, that share a common goal of improving justice systems.

“We are excited to have Commissioner Parker as ACA’s 107th President,” said ACA Executive Director James A. Gondles, Jr., CAE. “His leadership in the Tennessee Department of Correction demonstrates his extensive executive abilities and our staff and I are confident he will be a great leader.”