TDH: Coronavirus test on TTU student came back negative

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Department of Health says the Coronavirus test on a Tennessee Tech University student came back negative.

The university announced yesterday that a student was placed in isolation after he met the criteria for a Coronavirus test. The school says they got the test results back late Friday evening.

The Centers for Disease Control informed the school Friday that the student tested negative.

“We are so glad to hear this student is on the road to recovery,” said Tennessee Tech President Phil Oldham. “The cooperation and communication with local health providers and leaders was amazing, and I appreciate how Tech’s Health Services personnel were prepared to take the right actions.”

The CDC recommends travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Wuhan City, China, where the Coronavirus was first identified.