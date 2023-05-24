NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid growing frustration over state testing and the potential for thousands of Tennessee children being held back in the third grade, the Tennessee Department of Education has released the averages for each district’s English Language Arts (ELA) TCAP tests.
Statewide, education officials said around 60% of third graders did not meet or exceed expectations on the ELA test for the Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Performance (TCAP) tests, but did not initially release district-specific information.
Some districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, Sumner County Schools, and Williamson County Schools opted to release estimations, but many districts kept quiet while under an embargo from the education department.
Here are how districts in Middle Tennessee fared.
|District Name
|% Below
|% Approaching
|% Meets
|% Exceeds
|Total Proficiency
|Bedford County Schools
|31.22
|32.61
|26.28
|9.89
|36.17
|Benton County Schools
|25.5
|36.24
|24.83
|13.42
|38.25
|Cannon County Schools
|33.33
|38.74
|26.13
|1.8
|27.93
|Cheatham County Schools
|20.23
|38.37
|30.7
|10.7
|41.4
|Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools
|21.40
|36.9
|28.79
|13.26
|42.05
|Clay County Schools
|10.77
|41.54
|36.92
|10.77
|42.05
|Coffee County Schools
|23.99
|36.53
|28.41
|11.07
|39.48
|Decatur County Schools
|17.39
|40
|33.91
|8.7
|42.61
|DeKalb County Schools
|24.88
|32.86
|28.64
|13.62
|42.26
|Dickson County Schools
|19.61
|38.16
|28.45
|13.78
|42.23
|Fayetteville City Schools
|19.75
|35.8
|33.33
|11.11
|44.44
|Franklin County Schools
|29.47
|35.53
|26.05
|8.95
|35
|Franklin Special School District
|11.11
|19.44
|36.42
|33.02
|69.44
|Giles County Schools
|16.42
|41.61
|31.75
|10.22
|41.97
|Grundy County Schools
|29.09
|31.82
|31.82
|7.27
|39.09
|Hickman County Schools
|15.64
|40.74
|30.86
|12.76
|43.62
|Humphreys County Schools
|23.81
|40.48
|29.76
|5.95
|35.71
|Jackson County Schools
|24.51
|43.14
|25.49
|6.86
|32.35
|Lawrence County Schools
|13.33
|40.38
|30.86
|15.43
|46.29
|Lebanon Special School District
|21.66
|32.82
|31.29
|14.22
|45.51
|Lewis County Schools
|7.69
|41.88
|35.04
|15.38
|50.42
|Lincoln County Schools
|17.95
|38.46
|30.77
|12.82
|43.59
|Macon County Schools
|20.71
|39.35
|29.59
|10.36
|39.95
|Manchester City Schools
|19.55
|41.34
|27.93
|11.17
|39.1
|Marion County Schools
|22.53
|43.008
|27.67
|6.72
|34.39
|Marshall County Schools
|19.84
|46.48
|27.42
|6.27
|33.69
|Maury County Schools
|25.95
|37.54
|27.38
|9.13
|36.51
|Metro Nashville Public Schools
|37.69
|32.43
|18.6
|11.08
|29.68
|Moore County Schools
|17.95
|32.05
|34.62
|15.38
|50
|Murfreesboro City Schools
|24.59
|31.88
|29.45
|14.08
|43.53
|Overton County Schools
|20.17
|40.77
|33.05
|6.01
|39.06
|Perry County Schools
|24.69
|58.02
|13.58
|3.7
|17.28
|Putnam County Schools
|20.9
|36.61
|27.94
|14.55
|42.49
|Robertson County Schools
|31.34
|38.81
|21.77
|8.08
|29.85
|Rutherford County Schools
|22.08
|33.83
|29.04
|15.05
|44.09
|Sequatchie County Schools
|26.47
|31.62
|33.82
|8.09
|41.91
|Sumner County Schools
|18.39
|32.71
|30.8
|18.09
|48.89
|TN Public Charter School Commission
|33.69
|38.54
|18.06
|9.7
|27.76
|Trousdale County Schools
|22.73
|28.18
|30
|19.09
|49.09
|Tullahoma City Schools
|21.48
|36.72
|33.2
|8.59
|41.79
|Van Buren County Schools
|25
|39.58
|29.17
|6.25
|35.42
|Warren County Schools
|31.59
|34.61
|25.55
|8.25
|33.8
|Wayne County Schools
|18.84
|50.72
|23.91
|6.52
|30.43
|White County Schools
|14.13
|42.75
|29.71
|13.41
|43.12
|Williamson County Schools
|5.92
|22.36
|37.7
|34.01
|71.71
|Wilson County Schools
|15.19
|34.63
|33.85
|16.33
|50.18
If their child is at risk of not being promoted to the fourth grade, parents have a few options for their children.