NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Amid growing frustration over state testing and the potential for thousands of Tennessee children being held back in the third grade, the Tennessee Department of Education has released the averages for each district’s English Language Arts (ELA) TCAP tests.

Statewide, education officials said around 60% of third graders did not meet or exceed expectations on the ELA test for the Tennessee Comprehensive Academic Performance (TCAP) tests, but did not initially release district-specific information.

Some districts, including Metro Nashville Public Schools, Sumner County Schools, and Williamson County Schools opted to release estimations, but many districts kept quiet while under an embargo from the education department.

Here are how districts in Middle Tennessee fared.

District Name % Below % Approaching % Meets % Exceeds Total Proficiency Bedford County Schools 31.22 32.61 26.28 9.89 36.17 Benton County Schools 25.5 36.24 24.83 13.42 38.25 Cannon County Schools 33.33 38.74 26.13 1.8 27.93 Cheatham County Schools 20.23 38.37 30.7 10.7 41.4 Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools 21.40 36.9 28.79 13.26 42.05 Clay County Schools 10.77 41.54 36.92 10.77 42.05 Coffee County Schools 23.99 36.53 28.41 11.07 39.48 Decatur County Schools 17.39 40 33.91 8.7 42.61 DeKalb County Schools 24.88 32.86 28.64 13.62 42.26 Dickson County Schools 19.61 38.16 28.45 13.78 42.23 Fayetteville City Schools 19.75 35.8 33.33 11.11 44.44 Franklin County Schools 29.47 35.53 26.05 8.95 35 Franklin Special School District 11.11 19.44 36.42 33.02 69.44 Giles County Schools 16.42 41.61 31.75 10.22 41.97 Grundy County Schools 29.09 31.82 31.82 7.27 39.09 Hickman County Schools 15.64 40.74 30.86 12.76 43.62 Humphreys County Schools 23.81 40.48 29.76 5.95 35.71 Jackson County Schools 24.51 43.14 25.49 6.86 32.35 Lawrence County Schools 13.33 40.38 30.86 15.43 46.29 Lebanon Special School District 21.66 32.82 31.29 14.22 45.51 Lewis County Schools 7.69 41.88 35.04 15.38 50.42 Lincoln County Schools 17.95 38.46 30.77 12.82 43.59 Macon County Schools 20.71 39.35 29.59 10.36 39.95 Manchester City Schools 19.55 41.34 27.93 11.17 39.1 Marion County Schools 22.53 43.008 27.67 6.72 34.39 Marshall County Schools 19.84 46.48 27.42 6.27 33.69 Maury County Schools 25.95 37.54 27.38 9.13 36.51 Metro Nashville Public Schools 37.69 32.43 18.6 11.08 29.68 Moore County Schools 17.95 32.05 34.62 15.38 50 Murfreesboro City Schools 24.59 31.88 29.45 14.08 43.53 Overton County Schools 20.17 40.77 33.05 6.01 39.06 Perry County Schools 24.69 58.02 13.58 3.7 17.28 Putnam County Schools 20.9 36.61 27.94 14.55 42.49 Robertson County Schools 31.34 38.81 21.77 8.08 29.85 Rutherford County Schools 22.08 33.83 29.04 15.05 44.09 Sequatchie County Schools 26.47 31.62 33.82 8.09 41.91 Sumner County Schools 18.39 32.71 30.8 18.09 48.89 TN Public Charter School Commission 33.69 38.54 18.06 9.7 27.76 Trousdale County Schools 22.73 28.18 30 19.09 49.09 Tullahoma City Schools 21.48 36.72 33.2 8.59 41.79 Van Buren County Schools 25 39.58 29.17 6.25 35.42 Warren County Schools 31.59 34.61 25.55 8.25 33.8 Wayne County Schools 18.84 50.72 23.91 6.52 30.43 White County Schools 14.13 42.75 29.71 13.41 43.12 Williamson County Schools 5.92 22.36 37.7 34.01 71.71 Wilson County Schools 15.19 34.63 33.85 16.33 50.18

If their child is at risk of not being promoted to the fourth grade, parents have a few options for their children.