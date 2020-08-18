TBI: Woman arrested, man still at large following second degree murder indictment in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested, and a man is still at large following a second degree murder indictment in Maury County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI agents with the Drug Investigation Division said 27-year-old Ariella Kelsea Berlin was charged in the drug-related death of 30-year-old Casey Hollis, of Franklin.

In September 2019, agents began investigating Hollis’ death after she was found dead on September 27 from what the investigation revealed was fentanyl toxicity.

Agents discovered information that identified Ariella Berlin and 28-year-old Hobie Montana King as the individuals responsible for providing the substance containing fentanyl to the victim.

In June, the Maury County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Berlin with two counts of Second Degree Murder, and Hobie Montana “Tanner” King with with two counts of Second Degree Murder and one count of Abuse of a Corpse.

Berlin was arrested by TBI and the Maury County Sheriff’s Office on August 12 and booked into the Maury County Jail on a $100,000 dollar bond.

Authorities are still searching for King. If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.