TBI: Giles County woman indicted for fraud, forgery and identity theft

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Giles County woman is facing several charges after a multi-year investigation in Williamson County, according to The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI officials said 56-year-old Cathy Lynn Taylor, of Pulaski, was arrested and indicted on TennCare fraud, forgery and identity theft.

Taylor used to own Five Star Medical Staffing in Franklin. TBI said she was engaged in billing TennCare, and receiving payments, for personal care services that were not received by clients.

From 2011 to 2018, Taylor submitted false time-sheets and signed other people’s names, as though they had performed or received the services, according to investigators.

Officials said Taylor also submitted time-sheets for services not rendered to clients, and forged both employee and client signatures.

Taylor was indicted by the Williamson County Grand Jury on July 13. She is charged with one count of theft over $10,000 dollars, seven counts of forgery, 30 counts of identity theft and one count of TennCare Fraud.

On Friday, she was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $10,000 dollar bond.

