TBI: Smith County man attacks officer with knife, charged with assault

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Smith County man was arrested and charged with assaulting a Carthage police officer.

TBI agents said on June 11, they responded to a report that a police officer in Carthage had been assaulted by a man who was trying to break-in at Carthage City Hall.

Agents said 39-year-old Ralph Overstreet was approached by an officer, when a fight started, resulting in Overstreet attacking the officer with a knife.

Overstreet was taken into custody after being tasered by the deputy. The Carthage police officer was taken to a Nashville hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Officers arrested Overstreet and he is charged with Attempted First Degree Murder, Burglary, Aggravated Assault, and Resisting Arrest.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.