JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Silver Alert was issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Sunday after a Jackson County woman went missing.
According to the TBI, 68-year-old Marsha Mosher is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has green eyes and blonde hair.
Authorities said Mosher was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 as she was leaving her home to travel to Cookeville.
However, the last time she spoke with her family was over the phone around 6 p.m., when she told them she was leaving Cookeville and heading home, according to officials.
The TBI said Mosher’s medical conditions may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
Authorities reported that Mosher was last known to be driving a 2020 dark gray, four-door Honda Fit with Tennessee license plate 546BJNB.
If you see Mosher or the Honda Fit pictured above, or if you have any information about Mosher’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at 931-268-0180 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
