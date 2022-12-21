WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the community’s help finding a missing man with a medical condition.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Wayland Cato, who was last seen on Wednesday, Dec. 21 near Old Nashville Highway in McMinnville.

Authorities described Cato as 6-feet tall and 165 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

According to officials, Cato has a medical condition that may affect his ability to return safely without help.

The TBI said it did not have a clothing or relevant vehicle description at this time.

If you see Cato or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 931-668-7000 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.