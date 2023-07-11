MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old man missing from Marshall County.

The TBI issued the alert for 83-year-old Stephen Brien Elsinger just after 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 11.

According to officials, Elsinger was last seen at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10, wearing a blue short sleeved shirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

Elsinger is described as five feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. The 83-year-old also has a tattoo on his upper left arm.

The TBI said Elsinger has medical conditions that could impair his ability to return home safely without assistance.

If you see Elsinger, or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office at 931-359-6122, or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.