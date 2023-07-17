LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Lebanon.

The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old James Ridley just before 2 a.m. on Monday, July 17.

Authorities said Ridley was last seen in Nashville on Sunday and is believed to be traveling toward the Hermitage area.

According to the TBI, Ridley has a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home without assistance.

Ridley is described as 6 feet tall, 228 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing tan pants and a red polo-style shirt.

Anyone who sees Ridley, or knows of his whereabouts, should call the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.