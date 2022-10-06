SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released new surveillance video nearly two months after a fire at the site of the new Sumner County courthouse.

Video captured by a nearby business on Aug. 7, 2022 shows two people in the area prior to and immediately after the start of the fire.

The duo appears to exit a black Ford Mustang and walk and run toward the direction of the courthouse. Several minutes later, they hurry back to the vehicle as sirens can be heard from crews responding to the scene.

The building was also vandalized prior to the fire. The TBI reported individuals were seen on the roof of the building where damage and markings were left behind. The vandalism occurred on July 24 and July 31, the two Sunday evenings before Aug. 7, when the fire broke out, which was also on a Sunday.

The county broke ground on the building in April 2021 and it was set to open in 2023.

The roof of the courthouse suffered the most damage, and roofing materials were on top of the building during the fire. County leaders believe they’ll have to replace around 30% of the roof. Since Sumner County doesn’t have the title of the building yet, insurance for Turner Construction, the company building the courthouse, is expected to cover the repair costs.