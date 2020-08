GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are searching for a missing man in Grundy County, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

32-year-old Joshua Day was last seen on July 24, 2020 in Tracy City, Tennessee.

He was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a white hat.

If you have seen Joshua or have information regarding his whereabouts, call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

