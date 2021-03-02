TBI: Missing Hancock County woman found dead in submerged vehicle

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has ended their search for a 67-year-old Hancock County woman after finding her in a submerged vehicle in the Clinch River.

Brenda Howard was found on Friday afternoon. She went missing from the Horton Ford area last Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before she was supposed to head to Scott County, Virginia to attend a church service.

Details about the discovery of Howard and her 2010 red Lexus RX5 were not immediately provided by TBI.