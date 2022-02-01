PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are responding to an officer-involved shooting near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line.
It happened on Payne Road, northwest of Portland, just before 10 p.m.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is responding to the scene. TBI confirms the shooting involved law enforcement officers from Simpson County, Kentucky.
No other information has been released at this time.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.