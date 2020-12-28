TBI provides update on downtown Nashville bombing

Emergency personnel work near the scene of an explosion in downtown Nashville, Tenn., Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. Buildings shook in the immediate area and beyond after a loud boom was heard early Christmas morning.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation held a virtual meeting to explain their role in continuing to investigate the downtown Nashville bombing.

TBI Director David Rausch spoke about the Bureau’s involvement so far.

Authorities have identified 63-year-old Anthony Quinn Warner as the person responsible for Friday’s explosion. US Attorney Don Cochran said Warner died in the blast.

According to Director Rausch, Warner was not previously on TBI’s radar, nor was he a person of interest with the bureau. Agents are in the process of interviewing neighbors and people who knew Warner to determine a motive. Rausch added Warner’s mother was cooperating with investigators, however, he would not elaborate further on her involvement.

FBI agents said Warner’s RV vehicle identification number played a large role in the course of the investigation and it was positively matched as belonging to him. Rausch said authorities were able to piece together parts of the VIN and positively make out the numbers.

Rausch said authorities were able to match Warner’s DNA from the scene to a hat and globes he owned. No DNA was collected from his family.

The FBI and other agencies searched a home on Bakertown Road in Antioch Saturday associated with Warner. A Google image of the home taken back in 2019 shows an RV very similar to the one that exploded parked in a fenced-in area of the home.

Police say no one else is believed to have been involved in the explosion at this time. Authorities are looking at whether paranoia over 5G technology might have played a role in Warner’s motive.

According to the TBI, there is no connection between the downtown bombing and a box truck parked outside of a convenience store in Rutherford County Sunday afternoon. Rausch said the suspect in that incident was simply “taking advantage of the situation.”