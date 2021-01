OVERTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is working to help the Overton County Sheriff’s Office find a missing 20-year-old woman.

The TBI says Addilene Reagan was last seen on January 6 at her home in Monroe. Reagan has a known medical condition and is believed to be without her medication.

She is 5-8, weighs 173 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her or have any information on her whereabouts, call the Overton County Sheriff’s Office at 931-397-9110.