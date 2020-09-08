TBI opens investigation of former Cheatham Co. Sergeant on sexual assault allegation

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they’ve opened an investigation of a former Cheatham County Sergeant on an allegation of sexual assault.

This comes after Cheatham County Sheriff Mike Breedlove told News 2 former Sergeant Jeremy Ethridge was fired on Friday, September 4 for violating department policies.

Now, the TBI said at the request of District Attorney General Ray Crouch, agents were requested to open an investigation of Ethridge on an allegation of sexual assault.

TBI said this investigation is active and ongoing.

No other information was immediately released.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.