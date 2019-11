PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list could be in the Nashville area, agents say.

TBI added 51-year-old Douglas Wayne Talley to the Most Wanted list Tuesday. Talley is wanted by the Paris Police Department and TBI on two counts of first-degree murder.

TBI is offering a $2,500 reward for Talley’s capture.

Anyone with information can call 1-800-TBI-FIND.