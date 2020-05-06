Breaking News
TDH reports 239 deaths, 13,938 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

TBI: Lincoln County correctional officer arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting female inmate

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a Lincoln County Jail correctional officer after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

TBI agents began investigating the alleged assault that reportedly happened on April 20.

On Tuesday, agents arrested and charged 21-year-old Tavarus Carr with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. The county then terminated his employment.

Agents booked Carr into the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories