TBI: Lincoln County correctional officer arrested after allegedly sexually assaulting female inmate

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they arrested a Lincoln County Jail correctional officer after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female inmate.

TBI agents began investigating the alleged assault that reportedly happened on April 20.

On Tuesday, agents arrested and charged 21-year-old Tavarus Carr with one count of sexual contact with an inmate. The county then terminated his employment.

Agents booked Carr into the Lincoln County Jail on a $5,000 dollar bond.