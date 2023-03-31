LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrenceburg man was taken into custody following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

According to the TBI, agents from the task force received a “cybertip” from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated someone had uploaded child sexual abuse material online.

Officials said TBI agents, along with officers from the Lawrenceburg Police Department and agents from Homeland Security Investigations, executed a search warrant at a Lawrenceburg home along Stevens Drive, which led to the arrest of 53-year-old Tony Wayne Hunt.

On Thursday, March 30, Hunt was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, authorities said.

Hunt was reportedly booked into the Lawrence County Jail on a $3,000 bond.