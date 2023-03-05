CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities are turning to the Middle Tennessee community for help as they try to track down a missing Woodbury woman who hasn’t been seen in more than a week.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Laura Powers on behalf of the Woodbury Police Department on Sunday, March 5.

According to the TBI, Powers was last seen at her Woodbury home on Feb. 24, wearing a t-shirt, stretch-waisted pants, and house slippers.

Officials described Powers as being 5-feet and 4-inches tall, weighing 119 pounds, and having hazel eyes and brown and gray hair. She also uses a walker.

The TBI said Powers has medical conditions “that may impair her ability to return home safely without assistance.”

If you see Powers or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Woodbury Police Department at 615-563-4322 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.