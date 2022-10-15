FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — At the request of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has issued a Silver Alert for a 65-year-old man with dementia who went missing.

According to officials, Forrest H. McCullough II is 6 feet tall; weighs just under 160 pounds; and has gray hair, a beard, and hazel eyes.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reported on Saturday, Oct. 15 that McCullough left his home in the Gourdneck Road NW area at approximately 10:30 a.m. on foot, adding that he was believed to be heading toward Tullahoma.

In the poster for the Silver Alert released Saturday evening, the TBI said McCullough was last seen in Tullahoma wearing a blue jean shirt, Carhartt pants, brown boots, and a camo hat.

According to the TBI, McCullough’s medical condition “may impair his ability to return safely without assistance.”

If you have seen McCullough or have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-967-2331 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.