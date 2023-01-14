LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Lebanon man.

The TBI issued the alert for 74-year-old David Backs early Saturday morning and said he may have a medical condition that could impair his ability to return home without assistance.

Backs is believed to be traveling in a 2011 gray Ford Ranger with TN tag 6383FW.

The 74-year-old is described as 5 feet eight inches tall, 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Backs or knows of his whereabout is asked to call the Lebanon Police Department 615-444-2323 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.