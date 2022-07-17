GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 84-year-old who was last seen in the Gallatin area.

According to the TBI, Lillie Patterson, 84, was last seen walking in Gallatin wearing red shorts and a turquoise top.

Patterson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials say the 84-year-old may have a medical condition that could impair her ability to return home safely.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.