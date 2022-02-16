BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old missing Brentwood man.

The TBI reported 83-year-old Jerry Hudson, of Brentwood, missing Tuesday morning. According to the TBI, Hudson has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home without assistance.

Hudson is described as being 5’11” tall, 195 pounds, with gray hair and blues eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone who has seen Jerry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Brentwood Police Department at 615-371-0160 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.