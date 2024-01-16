PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a 2-year-old girl missing out of Paris.

Kay’Anna Taylor is believed to be with her non-custodial mother, Emily Taylor, who is wanted by the Paris Police Department for custodial interference.

Kay’Anna Taylor (Courtesy: TBI)

Officials said Kay’Anna Taylor was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 10. She is about 2-inches 2-feet tall, weighs around 28 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Emily Taylor is described as 30 years old, 5-feet 7-inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Emily Taylor (Courtesy: TBI)

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Paris Police Department at 731-641-1412 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.