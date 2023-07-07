CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) posted an Endangered Child Alert on behalf of the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office Friday night, asking for help finding a teenage girl.

According to the alert — which the TBI tweeted shortly after 9:15 p.m. on Friday, July 7 — 16-year-old Katelyn McKeon was last seen wearing a teal-colored cropped shirt and blue jeans, but she may also be carrying a backpack.

Authorities said McKeon has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return home safely without help.

However, officials also said the teenager should also be considered “armed and dangerous.”

No additional details have been shared about the circumstances surrounding McKeon’s disappearance.

If you have any information about McKeon’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office at 615-792-4341 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.