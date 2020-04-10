TBI investigating Winchester Police officer-involved shooting

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is looking into an officer-involved shooting that happened Thursday night on the 800 block of South College Street in Winchester.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. when officers responded to the business on a call of a reported domestic disturbance.

Officers were able to detain a suspect quickly but saw 36-year-old Kenneth Jeremy Blair sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot and was seen loading a pistol.

Blair reportedly attempted to get away in the car, striking another car in the parking lot and a porch post of the business in the process.

When Blair fled from the car on foot, a chase ensued and at one point a fight occurred between officers and Blair. Blair managed to get control of an officer’s stun gun and used it on an officer. An officer subsequently fired his gun, striking Blair who died from his injuries.

No officers suffered any critical injuries in the incident. Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Highway Patrol also responded to assist during the incident.

The officer-involved shooting remains under investigation, and the officer who shot Blair is not being identified.





