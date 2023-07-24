FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man has been transported to Vanderbilt after reportedly being shot by Franklin Police.

FPD said officers responded to a welfare check call at around 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Artessa Apartments in the Cool Springs area of Franklin. A woman said her ex-boyfriend was threatening suicide and had a gun.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man exited his apartment with a handgun. Police say officers responded quickly in self-defense, wounding the man, who has not yet been identified. Officers then immediately rendered aid to the man and called for emergency services.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt hospital, according to FPD. His condition is unknown at this time. FPD officers were not injured in the incident, according to FPD.

Per department policy and state law, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has been notified and will investigate, FPD said.