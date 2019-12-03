TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in Decatur Co.

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennesse Bureau of Investigation is on the scene of an officer-involved in Parsons.

According to TBI, U.S. Marshals were attempting to take a suspect into custody in the 100 block of Gilbert Street when, for reasons still under investigation, shots were fired by the Marshals.

No one was struck by the gunfire.

TBI officials identified the suspect as Anthony Phoenix and said he has been taken into custody and booked into the Decatur County Jail.

No other information has been released. This incident is currently under investigation.