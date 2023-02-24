CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Carroll County.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, at around 4 p.m. Thursday, Carroll County deputies responded to a call at a home in the 4600 block of Hamilton Street in Atwood. Deputies were told a man was reportedly driving recklessly on his family’s property and behaving erratically.

When deputies arrived on scene, the man pulled out a “high-powered weapon” and began firing at the deputies, causing them to retreat and return fire. The man then barricaded himself inside the home, prompting deputies to call in a SWAT team and other specialized units, according to the TBI.

The TBI said at around 10 p.m., after nearly six hours of negotiations, authorities went into the home and found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment. No deputies were injured.

The incident remains under investigation.