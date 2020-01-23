Multiple agencies investigate death of baby in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Macon County Sheriff’s Office are working together to investigate the death of a one-month-old child in Lafayette.

According to the TBI, Corbin Jones was discovered deceased Wednesday morning at a residence on Coolidge Road.

The District Attorney General requested the involvement of both agencies in the investigation.

An autopsy has been scheduled on Corbin to determine a cause and manner of death.

No other information was immediately released.

