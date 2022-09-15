NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating what led to an officer-involved shooting in Grundy County Wednesday night that ended with a man dead.

According to Josh DeVine with TBI, deputies from the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a man with a rifle in the 5800 block of Colony Road in Gruetli-Laager. The man was reportedly pointing the rifle at passing vehicles.

When deputies arrived, they encountered Joe Pickett, 64, carrying what was later identified to be a pellet rifle and commanded him to drop it. Pickett refused, instead pointing the rifle at deputies.

One deputy subsequently fired upon Pickett, striking him. Pickett was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

TBI agents, at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General Courtney Lynch, are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews, officials said.

The TBI stressed it acts solely as fact-finders in these cases and does not determine whether or not the officer’s actions were justified. That decision rests with the District Attorney General, officials said.

Per policy, the TBI did not identify the officer involved in the incident.