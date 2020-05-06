TBI investigating fire in Coffee County

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — One person was transported to a hospital after being injured in a fire Tuesday evening in Coffee County.

According to North Coffee Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters responded around 5 p.m. to a fire in the area of Murfreesboro Highway near Old Murfreesboro Road in Manchester.

A fire department spokesperson said one person was transported from the scene of the fire to a hospital, but the extent of the injuries was not immediately released.

The case has been turned over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the spokesperson added.

News 2 has reached out to the TBI for additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.