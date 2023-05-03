NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) has launched an investigation after false calls about active shooters at several high schools around the state were made to local authorities.

Officials with the TBI said they are working with state and federal partners to identify the source of these calls.

The TBI shared the news about this investigation on social media within an hour of announcements from two Middle Tennessee schools about fake shooting calls.

On Wednesday, May 3, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Clarksville Police Department said authorities responded to a 911 call about four students being shot inside a classroom at Rossview High School shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Officials said two school resource officers were already at Rossview High, adding there were no indications such an incident was happening.

The school was reportedly put under lockdown while law enforcement searched the school, but they determined it was clear by approximately 9:42 a.m., so the lockdown was lifted.

“As a reminder, per state law, an individual can be charged for recklessly, by any means of communication, threatening to commit an act of mass violence on school property or at a school-related activity. Additionally, the Student Code of Conduct was updated this school year to make credible threats a Zero Tolerance Offense (mandatory calendar-year expulsion),” Clarksville-Montgomery County School System officials explained in a statement. “In several cases, students have made threatening statements they claimed were jokes. Making a threat is not a joke, and the consequences are serious.”

This news comes one day after a report of a student with a gun led to a lockdown at Rossview Elementary School and a lockout at Rossview Middle and High schools. However, officials said they did not find any threats and could not corroborate the initial report from Tuesday, May 2.

Even though Wednesday’s call was also false, the sheriff’s office confirmed it will “continue to vigorously investigate this call as we have with prior threats made against our schools.”

Meanwhile, Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet School sent a message to parents Wednesday morning saying officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department would be in the building as a precaution due to a call authorities received from an out-of-state phone about shots being fired at the school.

Just like with Rossview High, officials said they determined there was no threat or danger at MLK Magnet School.

This appears to be a situation that has affected many schools across the country. There have been numerous reports of schools or police departments receiving internet-based phone calls with these threats, which are unsubstantiated. While this is believed to be a hoax, we understand the anxiety a situation like this can cause for our families, students, staff, and community. Please know that our top priority is the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. We take any and all reports of potential threats seriously, and we are making every effort to maintain an environment where students and staff feel safe. We would like to continue to encourage our students and school community to report anything that could constitute a threat to school safety. As always, we work closely with local law enforcement to assist in these situations. Martin Luther King, Jr. Magnet School

The Tennessee Department of Homeland Security confirmed the hoax calls are affecting multiple schools in different counties.

For example, school officials and law enforcement said authorities were responding to active shooter calls at two East Tennessee schools, Tennessee High School in Bristol and Brainerd High School in Chattanooga, that have implemented lockdowns.

However, none of the reports have been deemed credible, with the TBI saying, “there is no known immediate threat to public safety at this time.”