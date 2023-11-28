CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Benton County are working to determine what led to a deadly house fire on Sunday.

Several departments responded to a home in the Camden area after a receiving a call that the home’s porch was on fire and the occupants were still inside.

According to Benton County Dispatch, first responders arrived at the home and saw that it was fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities reported neighbors were able to safely get a woman out of the home, but could not get to the man who was still inside. A deputy with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the man dead at the scene.

While working the blaze, the Eva Fire Department requested the Camden Fire Department to assist with water supply.

Multiple agencies including emergency medical services, electric company, Eva Fire Department, Camden Fire Department, Sandy River Fire Department all responded to the scene.

TBI Arson investigators were also called to the scene due to a death being involved. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other information was released.