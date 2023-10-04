WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway regarding the death of a child at a Westmoreland home.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents have been requested to investigate the death of a child found at a home in the 10000 block of Highway 52.

The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing.

No other information was released.