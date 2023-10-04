WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway regarding the death of a child at a Westmoreland home.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said special agents have been requested to investigate the death of a child found at a home in the 10000 block of Highway 52.
📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →
The investigation is in its early stages and is active and ongoing.
No other information was released.
📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.