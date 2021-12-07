LEWIS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The TBI is investigating after a body was found burned in a wooded area of Lewis County on Sunday afternoon.

TBI special agents and fire investigators were brought in at the request of District Attorney General Kim Helper. They are working with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on the death investigation.

According to the TBI, the body was found off of Springer Road near Highway 20. They believe the body is that of an adult female, but an autopsy is scheduled later this week to confirm the individual’s identity.

Anyone with information can submit tips by calling 1800-TBI-FIND.