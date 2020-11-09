TBI investigates fatal officer-involved shooting in Cheatham County

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting involving Cheatham County deputies Sunday night.

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at a home on Pheasant Court in Kingston Springs.

According to a news release from the TBI, a deputy with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office had responded to a domestic-related call. When the deputy arrived, he encountered the home’s resident, Terry Fox, who was on the front porch, armed with a handgun, according to investigators.

During an exchange, the TBI states the deputy gave several commands for Fox to drop his handgun, but he did not. Investigators said the situation escalated and, for reasons under investigation, the deputy fired his weapon, striking Fox, who died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured.

The TBI was also involved in the investigation into a shooting the previous night involving Cheatham County deputies on Petway Road. During that incident, investigators said 50-year-old Michael Gurley was shot by at least one deputy during an altercation.

