COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has identified the woman who was killed in a suspicious house fire in Columbia and has recovered the stolen vehicle they believed to be connected to the incident.

According to fire investigators, the fire was reported on June 13 just after 10 p.m. on 101 Paul Craft Street. Fire crews quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze that was contained in a bedroom. That’s when fire investigators discovered the body of a woman.

The TBI has identified 29-year-old Michelle Renee Sparks Jr. as the woman who was found deceased inside the home. Officials said a dog was also killed in the fire.

The agency is now asking for the public’s assistance in gaining more information on the vehicle that went missing from the residence after the blaze.

Investigators said the stolen blue 2009 Honda Accord with an Autism Awareness license tag was located in Columbia on Friday. It remains unknown at this time who was driving the Accord when it was taken from the home.

TBI said the car is missing a front bumper. If you have any information you’re urged to call, 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Blue 2009 Honda Accord with an Autism Awareness license tag (Photo courtesy TBI)

This investigation remains ongoing. No other information was immediately released.