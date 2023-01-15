GILES COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several days after being added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Most Wanted list, a man facing charges in two counties was arrested.

Authorities said 21-year-old Marvin Deon “DJ” Holt Jr. was wanted for failing to appear in Hickman County on a first-degree premeditated murder charge in connection with the 2018 death of Jacob Furlow.

Holt was also wanted in Giles County for failing to appear in court on charges of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and simple possession of a controlled substance, according to the TBI.

Officials announced on Sunday, Jan. 15 that Holt had been tracked down in Giles County and taken into custody.

No additional information has been released about the circumstances surrounding Holt’s arrest.