FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Months after officials began their search for two escaped inmates in Fentress County, Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) said the case was closed for one of the men still on the run.

Last July, sheriffs reported 22-year-old Casey Ridenour and 35-year-old Charles Kennedy escaped the Fentress County Jail and stole a correctional officer’s vehicle. A pursuit ensued on Highway 127 bypass, and when the vehicle turned on Delk Street, both escapees got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Charles Kennedy (Courtesy: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

At one point, they were added to the TBI’s list of Most Wanted criminals.

Ridenour was captured within days after their escape in July, but the search for the second fugitive continued months later.

Monday morning, TBI said the case involving Kennedy was resolved after he was found deceased in Mexico.

Both men were originally jailed on charges out of Roane County.