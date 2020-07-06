TBI: Decherd man arrested following Franklin County homicide

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a Decherd man was arrested in connection to a homicide over the weekend.

Special agents said 60-year-old Gary Lamb was shot and killed on July 4 around 6 p.m. on West Main Street.

Officials said Lamb was shot several times. During the investigation, agents identified 67-year-old Henry Green as the person responsible for shooting and killing Lamb.

Green was arrested on Sunday and charged with one count of First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Franklin County Jail and is being held without bond.

