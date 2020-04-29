TBI captures Cannon County man wanted on 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor

CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said they captured a Cannon County man wanted on 22 charges of sexual exploration of a minor.

TBI said they captured 57-year-old Jack Leroy Garcia on Wednesday.

Garcia was wanted for five counts of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, and 22 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor. Garcia was on TBI’s Most Wanted list.

TBI took Garcia into custody on Wednesday in Hickman County. Garcia will be booked in the Cannon County Jail.