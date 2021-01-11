TBI: Capitol riot suspect had no criminal history in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Monday the Nashville man accused of participating in the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week has no criminal history in the state of Tennessee.

Eric Munchel, 30, was arrested in Nashville Sunday and charged with one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation found no Tennessee criminal history based on Munchel, according to the bureau. No criminal record check was conducted for other states or for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Eric Gavelek Munchel (Images courtesy of Getty/Metro Nashville Police Department)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Eric Munchel (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

MORE: Attorney: Munchel had been fired from Kid Rock’s bar in Nashville

It is believed Munchel was inside the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6. Images believed to be of Munchel show a man carrying plastic restraints or “zip ties”, an item in a holster on his right hip and a cell phone mounted on his chest with the camera facing outward, likely to record the events of that day as they transpired.

Munchel is expected to appear before a federal judge in Nashville for a hearing Monday.

The case is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Counterterrorism Section of the DOJ’s National Security Division.

The FBI and the ATF continue to urge the public to report any information they may have on the unrest that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol. Anyone with information should call 1-888-ATF-TIPS, email ATFTips@atf.gov or submit information anonymously by clicking here.

Anyone with digital evidence or tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI or click here to submit photos and/or videos.