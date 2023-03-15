BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a search underway for a missing teenager from Benton County, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is working to get the word out.

Aaliyah Whitehead, 14, was last seen on Monday, March 13, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said she was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, black leggings, and pink and black tennis shoes. TBI released an additional photo of the teen in the outfit she may be wearing.

Aaliyah Whitehead (Courtesy: TBI)

She’s about 5-feet 1-inch tall and 140 pounds, with red hair and green eyes, according to officials.

News 2 reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office and TBI for additional information.

Whitehead has been entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

If you have any information about Whitehead’s whereabouts, you’re urged to call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 731-584-4632 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.