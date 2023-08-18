LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) — A man from Ardmore has been arrested for several charges involving crimes against children, including sexual battery by an authority figure.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), special agents launched an investigation last week after learning about a man — identified as 62-year-old Larry Wayne Cunningham — using an online chat application to “tell other individuals about sexually abusing children,” as well as taking photos of the abuse and sharing them online.

Authorities said they were able to find out more about Cunningham’s activities after placing multiple hidden cameras inside his home.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, agents reportedly executed a search warrant for Cunningham’s Ardmore home before they took him into custody.

According to the TBI, Cunningham was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of aggravated unlawful photography of a minor, and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

As of Friday, Aug. 18, he is being held at the Lincoln County Jail on a $400,000 bond, officials said.